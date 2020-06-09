Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach recently released four limited-edition new beers available in cans. One of the latest offerings, Revival, is a collaboration with nearby Revelation Brewing Company.
“Brewmaster Jimmy Valm designed these beers for the warm weather,” said Matt Patton, director of operations for SoDel Concepts, which owns Thompson Island and 11 other coastal Delaware restaurants.
Patton, a certified cicerone, and the staff gave the beers a trial run in Thompson Island’s enclosed beer garden and front patio.
“We can confirm that they’re delicious, refreshing and ideal for alfresco dining with friends,” he said.
Available in cans to go or on draft, the beers include:
• Revival (5.7% AVB) is a collaboration with Revelation Brewing Company. “The sour ale has lively hints of strawberry and apricot. It’s tart yet sweet and sharp yet fruity.” Patton called it a “celebration of early summer, good friends and great neighbors. We had a great time making this beer with Revelation’s team.”
• Fresh Double Caribbean Punch (8.5% ABV) is the latest in Thompson Island’s Fresh series. “The fruited sour was inspired by rum punches in Puerto Rico and Grenada. Expect to taste guava, pineapple, mango, pomegranate, lime and nutmeg.”
• Frivolous (7.5 ABV), a double IPA, is a salute to the “little perks,” Patton said, “that add something to our day.” “Pilsner and honey malts form the sweet foundation. The combination of Sultana and Centennial hops create a bouquet of orange peel and pineapple. Enjoy a resinous bite on the finish and a smooth, refreshing body.”
• Clawback (9.5%) is a fruity double IPA made with Norwegian Kyeik yeast. “Valm and his team added a heavy dose of Cascade, Citra, Mosaic and Calypso hops for a cornucopia of pineapple, honeydew, orange and citrus. It’s loaded with oats and wheat for a smooth, refreshing brew.”
All SoDel Concepts restaurants are currently open for dine-in service. The establishments are continuing to offer carryout, and all Thompson Island beer is available to go in cans and crowlers.