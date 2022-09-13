Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach is gearing up for another Oktoberfest celebration. This year’s event runs Sept. 16-18 at the brewpub, which is part of Rehoboth Beach-based SoDel Concepts.
“Oktoberfest is a traditional autumn event for us,” said Lauren Bigelow, who oversees SoDel Concept’s beer program. The company also has Ocean View Brewing Company. “We are releasing ThompsonFest, an Oktoberfest-style lager, on Sept. 16 on draft and in crowlers.”
Beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, guests can get a commemorative stein with a $9 pour while supplies last.
The restaurant’s special menu includes:
• Bavarian pretzels with a house beer cheese and mustard;
• Short rib sauerbraten with mac-and-cheese spaetzle and sweet-and-sour purple cabbage;
• Porkchop jägerschnitzel with mashed potatoes and mushroom gravy;
• ood-grilled bratwurst with German potato salad, apple-and-bacon-braised sauerkraut and mustard vinaigrette; and
• Brauhaus bratwurst burger with Swiss cheese, apple-and-bacon-braised sauerkraut and horseradish mustard on a pretzel roll.
For more information, visit thompsonislandbrewing.com or sodelconcepts.com.