On Saturday, Sept. 19, Thompson Island Brewing Company will introduce an Oktoberfest to the Rehoboth Beach brewpub. The restaurant will also offer a commemorative stein and foot-long house-made bratwurst.
“An Oktoberfest beer is also known as a Marzen,” explained Matt Patton, who oversees the beer program for SoDel Concepts, which owns the brewpub and 11 other restaurants in coastal Delaware.
“It was originally brewed in March and aged through summer,” he continued. “The Oktoberfest, however, typically has had a bolder flavor. This style of beer has become synonymous with fall because of the festivals that surround its release.”
TI’s Oktoberfest boasts an even balance between malt and hoppy bitterness, said Jimmy Valm, head brewmaster, who with Patton visited Germany before Thompson Island Brewing Company opened in 2019.
Guests can elect to sample the Oktoberfest in a commemorative stein for $8.
For the debut, Executive Chef Lou Ortiz will make foot-long bratwurst with a special blend of seasonings, which he said is a natural pairing.
