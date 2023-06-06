Summer is here. Before the traffic really picks up and the tourist season starts, two coastal brewpubs will celebrate Sussex County Delaware residents with Locals Week from June 9 to June 15.
“Locals support our brewpubs all year long,” said Kris Medford, director of operations for Southern Delaware Brewing Company, which manages the brewpubs. “We want to thank them for their support before we officially kick off the beach season and welcome tourists back to town.”
During the week, Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach and Ocean View Brewing Company in Ocean View will offer $10 four-packs and $5 pours of signature beers: Thompson Island’s signature IPA, No Bad Days Lager, Cosmic Cow Stout; and Ocean View’s IPA and Got Waves, a Kolsch.
This also launches the breweries’ summer lunch menu for the locals. Monday through Thursday, both breweries are featuring a different discounted entree, including $14 tacos, $16 four-piece fried chicken meals and $16 house burgers with a beer.
“We invite our regular customers to stop in and raise a glass to summer,” Medford said.
For information on Thompson Island, visit thompsonislandbrewing.com. For information on Ocean View Brewing Company, visit oceanviewbrewingde.com.