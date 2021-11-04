Jack Price of Milford, Del., won first place in the Second Annual Homebrew Contest sponsored by Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach. Thompson Island Brewing Company is part of SoDel Concepts, which is currently building a second brewpub, Ocean View Brewing Company, in Ocean View.
Price’s winning entry was a coffee porter.
“It was delicious,” said Jimmy Valm, the brewpub’s brewmaster, who announced the winners at Thompson Island Brewing’s second anniversary celebration. “I’m looking forward to brewing with Jack in our facility, and we’ll offer his recipe to our guests this winter,” he added.
Joe Charles of Milton received second place for an English-style bitter, and Brad Hannah of Frederica won third for a New England IPA.
The judges included Valm; Jimmy Kroon, president of Delmarva United Homebrewers in Sussex County; and Matt Patton, certified cicerone, who oversees SoDel Concepts’ beer program.
“The talent this year was top-notch,” Patton said. “We’re already looking forward to next year.”
Visit sodelconcepts.com for information on the hospitality group’s restaurants.