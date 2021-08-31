For the most part, a homebrewers’ audience is limited to family and friends, but Thomson Island Brewing Company wants to change that. The Rehoboth Beach brewpub is holding its Second Annual Homebrew Contest.
The winner will work with brewmaster Jimmy Valm and his team to create the beer for Thompson Island’s guests.
Last year, 19 Delmarva-area homebrewers entered the contest. The judges included Valm and Jimmy Kroon, president of Delmarva United Homebrewers in Sussex County.
“We were blown away by the talent and the taste,” Valm said. “The entries ranged from cream ales and coffee ports to maple stouts and IPAs. We’re stoked to see what our local homebrew connoisseurs bring to the table this year!”
Nathan Follmer of Ocean View took first prize for Bigger on the Inside, “a double dry-hopped session IPA with notes of peach, guava and grapefruit, balanced by a crisp, thirst-quenching bitterness.” The beer was released in February 2020.
Sean Phipps of Frankford came in second, and Clayton Ruminski of Wilmington came in third.
Submissions to the Second Annual Homebrew Contest must be dropped off at the brewpub Oct. 15-21. For information on the contest, visit https://thompsonislandbrewing.com/homebrewcomp.
Thompson Island Brewing Company is part of SoDel Concepts, which is building a second brewpub, Ocean View Brewing Company. By 2022, the hospitality group will have 14 restaurants. Visit sodelconcepts.com for more information.