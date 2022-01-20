The brewing teams at Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach and 3 Stars Brewing Company in Washington, D.C., have collaborated to create First & Last, a hazy triple IPA made with Sabro, Simcoe and Mosaic hops.
The name salutes both breweries’ homes. Delaware is the First State because its delegates were the first to ratify the U.S. Constitution in 1787. Washington, D.C., is a district, but there’s been a movement to make it the country’s 51st state.
The label furthers the theme. A lighthouse framed by a curled wave stands near a silhouette of the U.S. Capitol and Washington Monument.
The collaboration is the brainchild of brothers Jimmy and Steve Valm, and Meth Gunasinghe. Jimmy Valm is the brewmaster for SoDel Concepts, which owns Thompson Island and is building Ocean View Brewing Company in Ocean View. Steve Valm is the back-of-house operations manager at 3 Stars, and Gunasinghe is 3 Stars’ head brewer.
“We’ve wanted to work together for some time,” Jimmy Valm said. “Rehoboth is known as the Nation’s Summer Capital due to the number of D.C. tourists we host here. It’s a natural collaboration in more ways than one.”
Mike McGarvey, CEO and founder of 3 Stars Brewing Company, agreed.
“Given the link that so many Washingtonians have to the Delaware beaches, I was excited to collaborate with Thompson Island when I learned of Steve’s family connection.”
Triple IPAs boast more malts and hops than double IPAs, which ramps up the flavor and fragrance. Triples typically possess more of a punch. First & Last, for instance, has a 9.5 percent ABV.
The beer will be available in cans at Thompson Island sometime during the last week of January. Visit thompsonislandbrewing.com/events for the release date.