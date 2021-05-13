Texas Roadhouse in Millsboro is now open for business.
The new restaurant, in the Peninsula Crossing shopping center, welcomed guests for the first time on Monday, May 10.
“It's clear the Millsboro community loves steak,” Amanda Norton, communications manager for Texas Roadhouse, based in Louisville, Kt., told the Coastal Point this week. “There's been so much exciteTment for our fresh-baked bread and made-from-scratch food. We appreciate all of the support already.”
Hours are Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 to 11 p.m., Saturday from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The restaurant’s owner, Brittany Cote — who worked for Texas Roadhouse for 15 years before opening her own franchise — had previously told the Coastal Point that there will eventually be a ribbon-cutting in front of the 7,600-square-foot, 300-seat establishment.
There’s a patio with tables for outdoor dining, but Cote said the best part about visiting the restaurant is “We have made-from-scratch food, and we hand-cut all of our steaks.”
“The quality of food is what we’re all about. We focus on being the friendliest place in town. We’re looking forward to meeting everyone in town and meeting all the regulars. We hope we are busy in general, but we like to establish ourselves with people in the community, people who come in to eat and bring their families. There will definitely be a personal touch,” she said.
“You taste the difference,” Norton said.
There are also Texas Roadhouse locations in Seaford, Camden, Middletown and Bear.