The blackout curtains went up on Saturday afternoon, turning daylight into night. Masking tape closed off any hint of light from the quaint café building at 9 Church Street in downtown Selbyville. Window coverings, draperies and black craft paper also adorned the ceiling and crevices.
Synergy Café was hosting a special dinner in the dark — a “Blackout” event wherein the entire evening meal experience would be conducted in pitch blackness.
“You will not be able to see your hand in front of your face,” said restaurant owner Leigh Scott, who conceived the new idea for the café while traveling with a companion to Las Vegas and trying a lights-out dinner there.
The first-night pilot of this experimental dining concept was held on Saturday, Feb. 19, with a cast of regular diners and special guests.
Waitstaff wear special night-vision glasses in order to provide food service. Patrons are escorted to their seats with help from the owner and hosts who will guide them with a shoulder to lean on. The entire restaurant will be cast in velvety darkness, with the exception of guide lighting in the restrooms.
Synergy Café chefs prepared a seven-course menu, with courses not revealed to dining guests until the meal is complete. Then, diners have a menu presented to them on the way out of the café.
“You don’t find out what you will be enjoying until it is served,” said Scott. “Anything requiring a knife will be pre-cut into pieces before it gets to your plate.”
The initial invitation was private as the staff rehearsed the dining-in-darkness concept. Synergy is usually open only for breakfast and lunch, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Scott has been in the food-service business before and worked for a time at the Lighthouse Restaurant in Dewey Beach. Synergy Café opened two years ago, in February 2020.
She is the owner and teaching proprietor of The Next Step Learning Center and daycare facility for children from 6 weeks to 6 years old at 2 Church Street — just a half block from the restaurant — which opened 13 years ago.
“I just wanted to get back to food,” Scott said of opening the café for daytime service. “We do breakfast and lunch but wanted to try some special events in the evening for dinnertime.”
For now, the “Blackout” events will be held only once per month — it’s a great deal of work to transform the light and airy café into a dark cavernous space. Scott said the element of surprise is in Synergy’s favor early on, as she doesn’t want the menu selections to get around town.
“We need to get an idea on the timing for the food service,” she said. “When the food is served and you have finished, you are probably done for the night.”
She said she did not believe diners would linger for long after the supper, since they will be in darkness.