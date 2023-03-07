Sussex County Habitat for Humanity is hosting their second Look Who’s Cooking event on March 9, from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Jude the Apostle church in Lewes. Building from last years’ success, the annual event is a fundraiser that features local Realtors preparing their favorite entrees, appetizers or desserts for guests to enjoy and sample.
All proceeds from the event benefit Sussex County Habitat for Humanity programs. To purchase tickets or to make a donation, visit https://www.sussexcountyhabitat.org/upcoming-events/.
For more information on how to donate to Sussex County Habitat for Humanity and how to volunteer, visit www.sussexcountyhabitat.org.