The Selbyville Public Library was set to begin their seasonal Summer Eats program on Monday, June 13. The free lunch program is open to anyone 18 or younger. Lunches will be available to enjoy at the library, and served until they are gone, every Monday through Friday.
Due to changing national regulations, this summer, the lunches must be enjoyed at the library, rather than distributed through the grab-and-go style permitted during the past two summers.
“We are always really pleased to be able to offer this service to the community,” said Library Director Kelly Kline. “It is not only for those in need, but also those who are passing through the library or just in town during the lunchtime. It’s a convenience for parents and an incentive to stop into the library.”
Throughout the past two summers, the Selbyville Public Library served more than 3,400 lunches during the Summer Eats program, and organizers are hoping to reach similar numbers again this year. The program is sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club of Georgetown, but Kline said the library is also seeking donations toward the program in the form of monetary support, donations from restaurants or prepackaged food items that can supplement the lunches.
“The Summer Eats program is a community effort, and it’s an element of the program that is really fulfilling. We are always so grateful to the community members and establishments, and organizations that help make this program successful each year.” Kline said.
She said they are looking for foods that are healthy and fun, from bottled water to store-bought items that are individually packaged.
While the program is meant to help fill gaps left by the summer closure of schools (and the free lunch programs), it is also a program that is highly convenient for parents on the go, Kline said, adding that she and her team encourage everyone to come and have lunch when they are in the area, or at the library enjoying one of the many summer programs.
Lunches will be served by library staff each day until they are gone. To contribute, call the Selbyville Public Library at (302) 436-8195 and ask for Kelly Kline, or email her at kelly.kline@lib.de.us.