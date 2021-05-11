The Historic Lewes Farmers Market will open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, at George H.P. Smith Park (Johnson and DuPont Avenues), with vendors bringing juicy strawberries, freshly cut asparagus, lettuces and greens including mini-romaines, baby kale, bok choi, arugula, Swiss chard, spinach, salad and stir-fry mixes, and starter plants including heirloom tomatoes, herbs and various veggies. Customers will also find a selection of eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed pork, chicken, crabs, oysters, mushrooms, honey, jams, baked goods and more.
The market continues its SNAP (EBT/Food Stamps) program. To help lower economic barriers to local, healthy food, the HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM Bonus Bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the SNAP tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20 in tokens to use at the market. WIC and SFMNP coupons will also be accepted at the market starting in June.
The HLFM also continues its partnership with Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry. HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the Epworth program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to Epworth. HLFM organizers thanked customers for their generosity.
They also thanked the Lee Ann Wilkinson Group, 2021 HLFM Market Champion, for their continued support of the market, and said they appreciate everyone for helping keep the market healthy and safe in 2021.
In case of inclement weather, the market moves to Shields Elementary School parking lot.
More information about the market is available at www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.