Millville officials announced Wednesday, Sept. 28, that with Hurricane Ian’s impact and timing on the Delaware coast unknown, they have decided to go with their “contingency plan” and will be celebrating the town’s first Oktoberfest with an indoor beer festival. The outdoor family-oriented events have been canceled.
“With the storm coming, now with rain possibly starting Friday night, we’ve decided to cancel” the outdoor activities, said Liz Kain-Bolen, Millville’s park and recreation director.
A concert by the popular local band Over Time has also been canceled, Kain-Bolen said.
The beer-tasting event, sponsored by Banks Wines & Spirits, will be held in the park’s Community Building, and attendance will be limited to the 170 tickets already sold online. Each person will receive a commemorative tasting glass and will be able to taste unlimited beers from 15 local craft breweries.
The event marks a return, though in a different form, to the fall celebration that Millville held for several years before it was put on hold because of COVID, and then because the park was under construction and not quite ready to be used as the new venue.
The new Oktoberfest event, Kain-Bolen said, was a perfect way to showcase all that the new park has to offer. The community building alone, she said, is a resource for the entire community.
“It’s a beautiful space,” she said, with a capacity of 170 people seated at tables or 230 in chairs.
There will be another chance to celebrate fall at the park later in the month, with the Trail of Treats event planned for 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, Kain-Bolen said.
“It’s like a trunk-or-treat without the trunks,” she said.
Participants will have a 10-foot-by-10-foot area on the park’s walking trail, in which they can set up and decorate with tables or tents and hand out treats to trick-or-treaters.
In addition to the trail, the Halloween event will also include games with prizes, a pumpkin patch and pumpkin-decorating activities, and a “doggy costume contest,” Kain-Bolen said. The contest will be held at 2 p.m., before trick-or-treating begins at 3 p.m. There will be prizes awarded to the pooches with the best costumes.
There is no fee for spaces on the trail, but participants are being asked to register by Oct. 24. Forms can be downloaded on the Town website, at www.millvillle.delaware.gov, or picked up at Millville Town Hall or the Evans Park office on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For more information on the Trail of Treats event or sponsorship opportunities, call (302) 858-3638 or email park@mvtown.com.