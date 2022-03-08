Two years after the pandemic caused cancelation of the Annual Ocean City (Md.) St. Joseph’s Festival, the family food-and-fun event is returning this weekend.
This weekend, Ocean City’s largest Italian-American festival will reopen its doors for the first time in two years, offering to visitors homecooked Italian foods from the kitchens and recipes of local Italian-American home cooks.
The festival will be at St. Andrew’s Hall, at Sinepuxent Avenue and 144th Street, and doors will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free. The St. Joseph’s Festival is sponsored by the Ocean City Lodge of the Sons & Daughters of Italy. Proceeds are used to fund scholarships and charitable causes.
As in past years, the St. Joseph’s Festival will feature raffles for overstuffed gift baskets, silent auctions with local bargains from restaurants, local stores and grocery stores, the sale of specialty Italian items and St. Joseph articles for sale. Also available to bid on will be tickets from area professional sports teams, as well as team-themed gift baskets. All of it comes with a backdrop of Italian music provided by Baltimore’s Mario Monaldi band.