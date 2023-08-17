A traditional shrimp boil, hosted by the Southern Sussex Rotary Club as a fundraiser, will feature andouille sausage, corn-on-the-cob, potatoes and, of course, shrimp — all in a spicy seasoning, steamed onsite and spread on buffet tables for guests to enjoy.
Dinner will be served on Southern Sussex Rotary Frisbees that guests may keep, with side dishes and desserts.
Also planned at the event — at Bethany Brewing Company on Hickman Road in Ocean View, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 — are cornhole, outdoor games, a silent auction, music played by a disc jockey and vendors. Admission costs $50 per person or $90 per couple.
Bottled water will be included in the price. Soft drinks and alcoholic beverages will be for sale at a cash bar. Bethany Brewing will donate $1 to the Rotary Club for every drink sold.
Delmarva Boil Co. in Ocean City is cooking the meal at-cost for the Rotary Club.
“We hope to make this super-festive so that more sponsors and guests will want to attend next year,” said Debbie Wayland, who is handling publicity for the event.
“One hundred percent of the money we raise goes back into the community. We are going to donate to the schools. We have already donated money to the Delaware police for Backpacks for Kids, so the money we raise is predominately for kids to go back to school, helping the less fortunate,” Wayland said. In the past, the Rotary Club has also donated to Easter Seals, the Selbyville Library, Delaware National Guard, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts and Phillip Showell Elementary School.
“It’s a Southern tradition that our community will really enjoy. My family always did them. It’s a great time to come and congregate with friends, community. Bring your neighbors. It’s a time to enjoy, to toast the end of summer with our first annual shrimp boil,” Wayland said.