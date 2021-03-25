SoDel Concepts, a hospitality group based in Rehoboth Beach, recently announced plans for a second brewpub.
Ocean View Brewing Company will be located on the corner of Route 26 and Woodland Avenue in Ocean View. A spring 2022 opening date is planned.
“We are so excited to bring a first-class brewpub to Ocean View,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “We love the community, which has supported NorthEast Seafood Kitchen, also in Ocean View, as well as our restaurants in Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island. We have so many loyal customers in the area, and this has been a long time coming.”
SoDel Concepts opened Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth in 2019. The brewpub recently was named Delaware Brewery of the Year at the New York International Beer Competition.
“It seems as though we can’t make enough beer to satisfy all the craft beer fans who come to the Delaware beaches,” said Matt Patton, director of operations for SoDel Concepts.
Patton is a certified cicerone, a designation for beer professionals that’s similar to a sommelier program for wine experts. He oversees the hospitality group’s beer program and will oversee the new brewpub’s construction.
“Thompson Island Brewing Company has been a huge hit, and we want to bring a similar experience to residents and visitors south of the Indian River Inlet bridge,” Patton said. “Ocean View Brewing Company will follow the SoDel Concepts tradition of providing coastal comfort foods, a beach-influenced atmosphere and exceptional service.”
Like its sister brewpub to the north, the 5,000-square-foot, 200-seat restaurant will feature a beer garden. In cooler months, guests can gather around the fireplace.
Fisher Architects is handling the design, and the décor will reflect a modern beach house with touches of Americana, representatives said.
Jimmy Valm, the brewmaster at Thompson Island Brewing Company, will also oversee the beer operations at the new brewpub.
“Ocean View Brewing Company will offer a whole lineup of new beers, but you’ll also be able to try some TIBC favorites,” Patton said.
The restaurant will serve lunch and dinner.
Currently, SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout. For more information about SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.