On Dec. 1 — Giving Tuesday — SoDel Concepts will donate 100 percent of the sales from its 12 restaurants to SoDel Cares, the hospitality company’s philanthropic arm. The nonprofit supports local organizations such as Pathways to Success. Pictured, from left, are: back row, Corporate Chef Maurice Catlett, General Manager Jack Temple, Pathways to Success graduate Tyson Hicks and Pathways to Success graduate Jawon Sivel; and, front row, Pathways to Success Executive Director Faye Blake, Pathways Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah Gilmour and Lindsey Barry, controller for SoDel Concepts.