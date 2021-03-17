SoDel Concepts President Scott Kammerer on March 17 announced a plan to open the company’s newest restaurant, Matt’s Fish Camp Fenwick, in the former location of Ropewalk Fenwick Island. This will be the third Matt’s Fish Camp location.
According to SoDel representatives, the concept has become a favorite of locals and visitors to the Delaware beaches over the past nine years, with a simple menu that focuses on fresh local seafood and coastal comfort classics.
They said the owners of Ropewalk, who enjoyed many years of success at the Fenwick location, will continue to operate the restaurant chain in their Bethany Beach, Ocean City and Baltimore, Md., and Chincoteague, Va.
At the restaurant located at 700 Coastal Highway in Fenwick Island, the menu at Matt’s Fish Camp Fenwick will emulate that of the other Matts Fish Camp locations, with favorites such as colossal crabcakes and lobster rolls, but will also feature some chef-inspired dishes available only at the Fenwick location. “The emphasis will remain on creating beautiful simple food using fresh, local ingredients.”
Of the new restaurant, Scott Kammerer said, “We are really excited about this opportunity as a company. With this new restaurant, we can continue to pay tribute to our founder, Matt Haley, the restaurant’s namesake, and serve great food in a beautiful space along Delaware’s coast. We will be open year-round, and will offer indoor and outdoor dining.”
Based in Rehoboth Beach, SoDel Concepts is a multifaceted, award-winning hospitality group with 12 coastal restaurants: Fish On and Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes; The Clubhouse at Baywood near Millsboro; Crust & Craft, Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar, Thompson Island Brewing Company and Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth; Matt’s Fish Camp and Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar near Bethany Beach; NorthEast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View; and Catch 54 and Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria near Fenwick Island.
SoDel Concepts’ divisions include Haley/Kammerer, a hospitality consulting firm, and Highwater Management, a hospitality management company, and SoDel Films, Matt’s Homemade Soda Co., a line of artisanal sodas, and SoDel Salts, a line of chef-inspired gourmet seasonings.
Chef Matt Haley, the recipient of the James Beard Foundation’s 2014 Humanitarian of the Year Award, founded SoDel Concepts in 2004. After his death in 2014, Kammerer started the SoDel Cares fund in his honor. The nonprofit supports local organizations that assist children, at-risk youth and adults, and the elderly. SoDel Care’s primary mission is “to contribute in a positive way to the communities in which SoDel Concepts does business.” For additional information, visit sodelconcepts.com.