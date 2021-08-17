Any savvy chef knows that carrots, onions and celery are the foundations for many stellar dishes. In August, however, SoDel Concepts‘ chefs are embracing a distinctly southern Delaware trinity: corn, tomatoes and watermelon.
The hospitality company’s 12 coastal Delaware restaurants are creating daily specials with one — and often more — of these seasonal ingredients for Sussex County Bounty Month, which runs through August.
“While we feature fresh, local produce all summer, we decided to put a laser focus on Sussex County’s signature crops: tomatoes, watermelon and corn,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations. “Our chefs have been extremely creative with this theme, and guests are in for a treat.”
Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, for instance, has featured “Taki Fuegos” corn-on-the-cob. Roasted sweet corn is coated with spicy mayonnaise, pickled onion, lime juice, queso fresco and spicy chili-lime tortilla chips.
Next door, Bluecoast Seafood Kitchen + Raw Bar combines all the star elements to produce a zesty watermelon gazpacho with corn, tomatoes, red onion and corn.
Lupo Italian Kitchen has used Baywater Farms’ Green Bee tomatoes to make a pomodoro for saffron spaghettoni, which also includes burst heirloom tomatoes and benne seeds.
In Bethany Beach, Matt’s Fish Camp has served “DE Beach Corn” with a smoky barbecue sauce, aged cheddar and Old Bay spice.
Over at NorthEast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View, guests have dined on flash-fried whole red snapper with local heirloom tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, red onion and a smoked vinaigrette.
Diners can pair any dish with a refreshing Watermelon Fresca, made with Absolut Watermelon, SoDel Concepts’ house sour mix, club soda and fresh watermelon puree.
Specials will change throughout the month.
All SoDel Concepts restaurants are open for dining and carryout. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a listing of the establishments, special events and menus.