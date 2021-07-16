In July, peaches are the star attraction at all SoDel Concepts restaurants. The Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality company’s Peach Month features everything from cocktails to appetizers.
“We’re taking full advantage of our relationship with Bennett Orchards, which supplies us with fresh, juicy peaches,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary affairs for SoDel Concepts, which has 12 — and soon to be 14 — restaurants and three concession operations.
“You’d be surprised at how well peaches play with other ingredients — sweet, savory and spicy,” he continued.
For instance, at Fish On in Lewes, fried green tomatoes have been accompanied by peach salsa, roasted corn and refreshing avocado crema.
In Rehoboth Beach, Bluecoast Seafood Kitchen + Raw Bar has offered a lively peach-and-scallop sashimi with jalapenos, granola and molasses cream.
Matt’s Fish Camp in Bethany Beach is taking the heat off with a summer salad that incorporates peaches, baby kale, toasted almonds, fresh mozzarella and a blueberry vinaigrette.
And to drink? A peach Old Fashioned with muddled peaches, cherries, Bulleit Bourbon and club soda at NorthEast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View.
All SoDel Concepts restaurants are open for dining and carryout. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a listing of the establishments, special events and menus.