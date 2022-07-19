For the fifth consecutive year, Wine Spectator has honored four SoDel Concepts restaurants with an Award of Excellence.
The restaurants are: Catch 54 near Fenwick Island, Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar near Bethany Beach, and Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar and Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach.
According to Wine Spectator, the Award of Excellence is given to restaurants that “feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers, along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style. Whether compact or extensive, focused or diverse, these lists deliver sufficient choice to satisfy discerning wine lovers.” The lists typically offer 90 or more options.
In total, nine Delaware restaurants received nine awards.
“We work hard to make sure our wines cater to a variety of palates and budgets,” said Mike Zygmonski, director of SoDel Concepts’ wine program. “The list must be balanced and creative so our adventurous guests can also try something fun and exciting.”
SoDel Concepts is equally dedicated to wine education, he said, so the team can help guests select a wine that complements the meal. At Lupo Italian Kitchen, the wine list comprises all Italian wines.
“Mike and his team are pivotal to SoDel Concepts’ success,” said Scott Kammerer, president of the hospitality group, which has 17 restaurants in Delaware. “Winning the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for five consecutive years is a testament to their knowledge, judgment and enthusiasm.”
For a list of SoDel Concepts’ locations, visit sodelconcepts.com.