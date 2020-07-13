With its acres of farmland and abundance of farmers’ markets, Sussex County is ripe with local produce in July and August, and residents and visitors can taste the fresh fruits and vegetables at SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants, which are featuring local fruits and vegetables during those months.
“We strive to use local ingredients all year long, but that is easier to do in the summer,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for the Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality company. “Our motto is ‘beautiful, simple food,’ and our chefs look forward to showcasing all that Sussex County has to offer in the mid-to-late summer.”
The specials at each restaurant will change depending on what farmers have in season.
The Clubhouse at Baywood in Millsboro features pan-seared salmon with a glaze made from fresh Bennett Orchards peaches and summer succotash starring Baywater Farms’ squash.
At Matt’s Fish Camp in North Bethany, vegetarians can try the Farmer’s Bowl, featuring Totem Farms harukei turnips and mini mustard greens, and Baywater Farms’ Romanesco, collard greens and heirloom carrots. It’s topped by an herb gremolata with black Beluga lentils and okra.
Catch 54 in Fenwick Island is highlighting lobster tail stuffed with crab imperial, served alongside Baywater Farms’ pan-roasted shishito peppers, whipped potatoes and hot butter.
In Rehoboth Beach, Lupo Italian Kitchen is preparing a vibrant pesto macaroni rigate (a penne-shaped pasta) with Chesterfield Farms’ spigarallo, a leafy broccoli and pesto. It’s finished with pecorino, pecans, garlic, grana and lemon oil.
SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout. For more information about SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.