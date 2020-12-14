To celebrate the holidays, SoDel Concepts is now selling boxes of treats and festive cocktails. Guests can easily add the specialty items to a lunch or dinner order.
“We want everyone to enjoy the holidays, although things are different this year,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which owns 12 restaurants in coastal Delaware.
“Our guests can enjoy the cookies and cocktails in our dining rooms or their homes. Or they can give them to friends,” he continued. “People should be extra kind to others and themselves this holiday season.”
Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations, said the promotion highlights SoDel Concepts’ pastry team, led by Dru Tevis.
“Dru has put our restaurants on the map of sweet tooths throughout Delaware,” he said.
Priced at $15, each box contains 12 to 14 treats, including cookies, nut and fruit bars, brownies and blondies, and can be bought in the restaurant, or added to a curbside carryout order, along with a specialty cocktail. Large boxes and platters are also available.
As for the cocktails, each of the 12 restaurants will feature a creative concoction each week in December, such as:
• The Blitzen ($14) at Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth, a bend of coconut milk, Cruzan Rum, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey, creme de cacao and a splash of coffee. (Only dine-in guests receive a glass with a salted caramel rim.)
• The Holiday-Spiked Tini ($14) at The Clubhouse at Baywood with Lewes Dairy Eggnog, Captain Morgan, Cruzan Rum, Kahlua and a cinnamon-sugar rim.
• Apple Cider Shrub ($13) at Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Bethany Beach with Sagamore Rye, apple shrub cider, lemon simple syrup and thyme.
• Spiced Cranberry Margarita ($10) at Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes with Hornitos Tequila, cranberry, cinnamon simple syrup and fresh lime juice.
• Holiday Coffee ($14) at Catch 54 — “perfect with cookies.” It contains Knob Creek, Grand Marnier, cinnamon simple syrup and chocolate bitters and is topped with festive green sprinkles.
All of SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout. To purchase the cookies and cocktails, call the individual restaurants. Information is available at sodelconcepts.com. To purchase large boxes and platters, contact Tevis at Dru@sodelconcepts.com.