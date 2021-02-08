On Sunday, Feb. 14, SoDel Concepts’ restaurants will aim to create a romantic mood, whether guests dine in the restaurant or get takeout.
“Guests want versatility this Valentine’s Day,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which has 12 establishments in coastal Sussex County. “We’re offering several ways that people can celebrate without having to cook.”
First up is a virtual wine dinner featuring four courses, and a choice of two bottles of wine from Scarpetta, an Italian producer specializing in wines from the Friuli-Venezia Giulia region.
“Our special guest is Chris Zimmerman, Scarpetta’s West Coast regional sales manager, who will talk about the company’s motto: Special Wines Every Day,” said Mike Zygmonski, who will host the virtual portion of the dinner.
“Chris will also talk about each of the bottles, including Scarpetta Prosecco, which is perfect for Valentine’s Day,” said Zygmonski, the wine director for SoDel Concepts.
Other wines include Scarpetta’s “Timido Edition #8,” a brut rosé, pinot grigio, ‘Frico,’ a Toscana Rosso and Barbera del Monferrato.
The wine dinner’s four courses include:
• Whipped black pepper ricotta dip with citrus honey, roasted kumquats, candied almonds, micro beet greens and toast points (a shared course);
• Baywater Farms arugula salad with shaved speck, apples, cabbage, fennel, parmesan and sweet wine vinaigrette (shared);
• Slow-braised veal Osso Bucco with truffle and aged cheddar Anson Mill grits, tomato veal jus, and Brussels sprouts gremolata; and
• Valentine Italian cream layer cake, a chocolate and coconut-pecan cake with chocolate hazelnut fudge and cheesecake buttercream (shared).
Guests can order and pick up the dinner from six SoDel Concepts restaurants: Fish On in Lewes, The Clubhouse at Baywood in Millsboro, Bluecoast Seafood Grill in Rehoboth or Bethany Beach, NorthEast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View and Catch 54 in Fenwick Island.
The price is $125, including two bottles of wine, for two people, or $65 for a single. Pickup is available between 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 14. The wine presentation starts at 6 p.m.
In addition to the virtual wine dinner, SoDel Concepts will feature nightly specials at all 12 restaurants this weekend. Bluecoast Seafood Grill & Raw Bar in Bethany Beach, for example, will serve a surf-and-turf special for the holiday weekend. All 12 SoDel locations will have wine flights on the menu this weekend and for the remainder of the month.
All SoDel Concepts restaurants are open for dining and carryout. Visit sodelconcepts.com.