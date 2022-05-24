There were some well-fed NASCAR fans at the recent tripleheader weekend at Dover International Speedway in Dover. Rehoboth Beach-based SoDel Concepts handled the hospitality for the entire weekend, April 29 through May 2.
Events included NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series East races — plus an extra day of activity. Due to a rain delay on Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series race finished on Monday.
It took a village to feed thousands of fans over the three days, which featured the best attendance for a NASCAR weekend in recent history, according to Dover Motor Speedway officials.
“The team pulled off a well-timed, well-planned, perfectly executed series of events with hundreds of moving parts,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts.
The project was led by Chef Maurice Catlett, Director of Operations Dan Wheeler and Director of Catering Chase Cline. SoDel’s responsibilities included providing food for guests in 35 executive suites, a special “Chef-Driven Tent” outside the stadium, concessions inside the facility and a special pop-up “Bowl Shop” on Sunday outside the gates.
More than 170 SoDel Concepts employees worked at the event, which also included on-premises bars and beer carts and the management of outside vendors. SoDel Concepts also managed nonprofit organizations.
For instance, Green Beret Project volunteers worked in the suite kitchens and concession stands. They also provided helping hands when needed.
“They were a huge help to the team,” Catlett said.
The Green Beret Project offers mentorship and afterschool and weekend programming to at-risk youth.
Additionally, SoDel Concepts catered the VIP Fire & Ice Event on Saturday, April 30, in Baily’s Dover’s Fire & Ice, which was attended by corporate sponsors, media, NASCAR officials, team personnel and executives, celebrities and area civic leaders. The reception featured live action stations, a raw bar, a Mongolian beef station, a pork belly bahn mi station and other “chef-driven specialties,” Catlett said.
“We had team members from all of our many restaurants at the race, while other teams were keeping everything running smoothly back home,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations. “Everyone came together beautifully to pull this off.”
The numbers:
• 2,000+ Sticky Icky Rice Bowls sold
• More than 45,000 transactions
• More than 170 SoDel Concepts staff on the catering team.
SoDel Concepts donated the leftover food fit for consumption to the Green Beret Project.
For information about SoDel Cares and SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.