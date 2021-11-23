Giving Tuesday is on Nov. 30 this year, and all SoDel Concepts‘ locations will raise money for SoDel Cares, the hospitality group’s charitable foundation.
SoDel Cares honors the philanthropic work of SoDel Concepts’ founder, Matt Haley, who died in 2014. That year, the James Beard Foundation honored Haley with an award for philanthropy.
SoDel Cares supports local organizations that assist children, at-risk youth and adults, and the elderly.
“SoDel Care’s primary mission is to contribute in a positive way to the communities in which we do business,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, who founded SoDel Cares. “On Giving Tuesday, our guests and team will come together to benefit our neighbors. Our foundation supports local charities that work to fight childhood hunger, feed the elderly and provide services that help people in need.”
Some past recipients include the Harry K. Foundation, the Culinary School at the Food Bank of Delaware, Pathways to Success and Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth.
All SoDel Concepts restaurants will donate 100 percent of sales that day to the charity.
“Guests can benefit others just by having a wonderful lunch or dinner during the holiday season,” Kammerer noted.
SoDel Concepts has 18 business operations: 14 coastal restaurants — one of which is under construction — three sports concessions and a wedding-and-events venue. Visit sodelconcepts.com for more information.