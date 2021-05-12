Strawberries are a sign of summer, particularly in coastal Sussex County, and they’re the showcased ingredient at all 12 SoDel Concepts restaurants in May.
“There is nothing like a fresh, ripe strawberry,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for the Rehoboth Beach-based restaurant group. “We couldn’t think of a better way to kick off the beach season than with local products from our friends at Magee Farms, Evans Farms and Fifer Orchards.”
The ruby-red berries will appear in salads, desserts — even cocktails. For example, Matt’s Fish Camp near Bethany Beach is serving a Manhattan with smoked strawberry puree, Woodford Reserve Rye, turbinado and chocolate bitters.
“Strawberries are so versatile that they give everyone from the bartenders to the pastry team to the chefs a chance to be creative,” Ruley said. “And it’s fun to add a new promotion to our roster.”
SoDel Concepts recently put new twists on classic dishes during its Throwback Months. Crab and fried chicken months are also favorites, Ruley noted.
Items will rotate throughout the month, but diners might find a strawberry-pickled beet salad at The Clubhouse at Baywood in Millsboro. The colorful composed dish also has goat cheese, almonds and an orange vinaigrette.
Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth has offered a strawberry-fuji apple salad with Baywater Farms’ greens, red onion, pecorino, pecans and sweet basil vinaigrette.
The brewpub has also featured a take on a Sussex County signature dish: strawberry-pretzel salad. This version of the picnic staple has warm cinnamon-sugar-dusted pretzels, strawberries and creamy strawberry dip and a macadamia nut crumb.
Not surprisingly, there will be plenty of dessert options, such as the Strawberry Dream Cheesecake at Matt’s Fish Camp near Bethany. Strawberry cream-cheese mousse in a graham cracker crust is topped with white chocolate ganache and strawberry whipped cream.
Each of the restaurants’ Facebook pages will post updates to the selections, or guests can visit the to-go menu on each website.
All SoDel Concepts restaurants are open for dining and carryout. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a listing of the establishments, special events and menus.