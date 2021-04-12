There was a time when parents and schools regularly served up Sloppy Joe sandwiches. Chicken a la King was Sunday-night comfort food, and on special occasions, diners savored Steak Diane or Chicken Oscar.
Everything old is new again, thanks to SoDel Concepts’ chefs, who are celebrating Throwback Month in April. Guests can expect to find changing specials that salute time-honored dishes.
“Nostalgia is a powerful pull to the appetite, and there’s a good reason why some of these dishes have staying power — they’re delicious,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for the Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality group. “I’m impressed with some of the specials that are chefs have created already.”
The chefs are featuring some favorites from the ’80s, ’90s and early 2000s. But the origin of many of the dishes go back even further.
Specials include:
- Bistro Steak Diane at Fish On in Lewes, a classic seared steak with a savory, creamy sauce.
- Trout Almondine at Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth, a bistro food that includes almonds and a buttery lemon sauce.
- Chicken Oscar at Thompson Island Brewing Company, a blend of moist chicken, blue crab and creamy Dijon sauce.
- Chicken a la King at Matt’s Fish Camp Lewes, the homey dish made with tender chicken, bell peppers, mushrooms, peas, carrots, and celery — all over egg noodles.
- Sloppy Joe Nachos at Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria in Fenwick Island, a new spin on an old favorite.
Customers can check each restaurant’s Facebook page to stay on top of the selections or visit the to-go menu on each website.
All SoDel Concepts restaurants are open for dining and carryout. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a listing of the establishments, special events and menus.