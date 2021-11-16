There’s a theme to the daily features menu at SoDel Concepts restaurants this November. It’s Rockfish Month.
The daily specials will rotate to feature one of the state’s favorites. Also known as striped bass or “striper,” the fish has a mild and sweet taste.
“There are so many ways to cook rockfish and incorporate it into various styles of cooking,” said chef Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations at SoDel Concepts. “Our chefs have created some really spectacular dishes; I’m impressed with their talent.”
For instance, the new Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island has served rockfish maki rolls with cucumber, ninja radish, shichimi (a Japanese spice mixture), smoked rainbow trout caviar, wakame and smoked soy-rayu (Japanese chili oil) sauce.
At Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth Beach, guests have sampled a rockfish pot pie with butternut squash, apple and bacon cream.
To create fusion cuisine, Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria near Fenwick Island has perched rockfish atop a stir-fry with wild rice, peppers, onions, zucchini, squash, avocado ranch dressing, bang-bang sauce and corn salsa.
Fish On in Lewes has dipped rockfish into a beer batter for tacos, including shaved brussels sprouts, a chipotle glaze, pico de gallo and cilantro.
And at Northeast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View, customers might find pan-seared rockfish with a lentil puree, roasted potatoes, bacon-braised collard greens and craisin chutney.
SoDel Concepts is an award-winning hospitality group with 18 business operations: 14 coastal restaurants, three sports concessions and a wedding-and-events venue. Visit sodelconcepts.com for more information.