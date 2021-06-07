SoDel Concepts recently broke ground on Ocean View Brewing Company, the hospitality company’s 14th restaurant and second brewpub. The Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality group plans to open the new brewpub in early 2022.
The June 3 groundbreaking occurred at the site on the corner of Route 26 and Woodland Avenue in Ocean View. The property is located near NorthEast Seafood Kitchen, another SoDel Concepts restaurant.
“The Ocean View-area community has always been so welcoming,” said Scott Kammerer, president of the hospitality company, which will open Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island this month, in an existing structure. “We have so many loyal customers in Ocean View, and we are excited to bring fresh, homemade beer and delicious chef-driven food to the area.”
In 2019, SoDel Concepts opened its first brewpub, Thompson Island Brewing Company. That restaurant is just outside the entrance to Rehoboth Beach, next to sibling Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar, the Rehoboth iteration of its original Bluecoast restaurant in North Bethany. The brewpub has since won awards at beer competitions.
Jimmy Valm, head brewmaster at Thompson Island, will oversee both breweries. While OVBC will feature unique beers, it will also feature some of Thompson Island’s most popular brews.
Matt Patton, vice president of construction, is overseeing the project, which is being built from the ground up. He is working with Lighthouse Construction and Fisher Architecture to develop the 200-seat restaurant.
Patton, a certified cicerone, also handles the company’s beer program.
“We will make world-class beer at Ocean View Brewing Company,” he said. “Expect a comfortable atmosphere with a beautiful beer garden, superior service and a menu full of coastal favorites.”
OVBC will feature the fried chicken that they said made Thompson Island a destination. The new restaurant will also serve pub-style sandwiches, light bowls and dishes suitable for sharing, and will be open for lunch and dinner.
This season, all SoDel Concepts existing restaurants are open for dining and carryout. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a listing of the establishments, special events and menus.