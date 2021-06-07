Ground broken on Ocean View Brewing Company

A crowd turned out for the groundbreaking of Ocean View Brewing Company, SoDel Concepts’ 14th restaurant. Pictured, from left, are: top, in truck, Corporate Chef Ronnie Burkle, Controller Lindsey Barry, Director of Operations Shannon Colburn, Director of Training Meghan King, Vice President of Operations Danielle Panarello, Catering Director Chase Cline, Corporate Chef Maggie Cellitto and Corporate Chef Dru Tevis; and, bottom, SoDel Concepts Vice President of Culinary Operations Doug Ruley; property owners Russell and Diane Archut, Brenton Archut and Jordann Archut, sixth-generation property owner Wyatt Archut, Fisher Architecture Principal Keith Fisher, Ocean View Mayor John Reddington, SoDel Concepts Asset Management Director Chris Sockriter; Ocean View Town Councilman Frank Twardzik, SoDel Concepts Vice President Of Construction Matt Patton, SoDel Concepts Director of Operations Dan Levin, SoDel Concepts Head Brewer Jimmy Valm, Lighthouse Construction architectural designer Lauren Townsend, SoDel Concepts Vice President Mike Dickinson, Ashley Godwin of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, Lighthouse Construction VP Mike Glick; Jamie Hayman of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce; Ocean View Code Enforcement Officer Greg Durstine, Ocean View Town Councilman Bruce White, Ocean View Town Manager Carol Houck, Ocean View Director of Planning, Zoning & Development Ken Cimino, Ocean View Police Department Chief Kenneth McLaughlin, SoDel Concepts Director of Operations Kris Medford, future customer Jordy Medford, and Lauren Bigelow of SoDel Concepts’ marketing and events.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

SoDel Concepts recently broke ground on Ocean View Brewing Company, the hospitality company’s 14th restaurant and second brewpub. The Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality group plans to open the new brewpub in early 2022.

The June 3 groundbreaking occurred at the site on the corner of Route 26 and Woodland Avenue in Ocean View. The property is located near NorthEast Seafood Kitchen, another SoDel Concepts restaurant.

“The Ocean View-area community has always been so welcoming,” said Scott Kammerer, president of the hospitality company, which will open Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island this month, in an existing structure. “We have so many loyal customers in Ocean View, and we are excited to bring fresh, homemade beer and delicious chef-driven food to the area.”

In 2019, SoDel Concepts opened its first brewpub, Thompson Island Brewing Company. That restaurant is just outside the entrance to Rehoboth Beach, next to sibling Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar, the Rehoboth iteration of its original Bluecoast restaurant in North Bethany. The brewpub has since won awards at beer competitions.

Jimmy Valm, head brewmaster at Thompson Island, will oversee both breweries. While OVBC will feature unique beers, it will also feature some of Thompson Island’s most popular brews.

Ocean View Brewing Company design (copy)

Ocean View Brewing Company is expected to open in early 2021 after breaking ground on June 3.

Matt Patton, vice president of construction, is overseeing the project, which is being built from the ground up. He is working with Lighthouse Construction and Fisher Architecture to develop the 200-seat restaurant.

Patton, a certified cicerone, also handles the company’s beer program.

“We will make world-class beer at Ocean View Brewing Company,” he said. “Expect a comfortable atmosphere with a beautiful beer garden, superior service and a menu full of coastal favorites.”

OVBC will feature the fried chicken that they said made Thompson Island a destination. The new restaurant will also serve pub-style sandwiches, light bowls and dishes suitable for sharing, and will be open for lunch and dinner.

This season, all SoDel Concepts existing restaurants are open for dining and carryout. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a listing of the establishments, special events and menus.