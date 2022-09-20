Shaka Shack will hold its third-year Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Sept. 23, through Sunday, Sept. 25. For the celebration weekend, Shaka Shack will be open 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Shaka Shack was first opened Sept. 19, 2019 by Clay Reynolds.
For the Anniversary Celebration weekend, Shaka Shaka will have food specials, drawings, giveaways and coupons, plus free Shaka Shack air fresheners with $10 or more purchased.
Why the name Shaka?
“Shaka is a hand gesture in which the thumb and little finger are extended outward from a closed fist,” representatives explained. “It is used as a greeting or to express approval, solidarity and more. In the 1960s, surfers adopted the Shaka sign from Hawaiians, and it has spread around the world. It is part of the surf culture.”
“If you know Reynolds, you know he is a man of few words and an avid surfer. The Shaka represents the positive, laid-back vibe he expels,” they added.
Shaka Shack was designed to offer delicious local fare that hungry surfers can afford. The recipes are family recipes and are time-tested. Shaka Shack is a take-out restaurant, but patrons are welcome to dine outside on Shaka Shack’s picnic tables, which are located on a sandy beach-like ground. Patrons can take a selfie next to one of the custom-made decorative surfboards. Patrons can even play a game of cornhole while dining or sipping on their favorite smoothie.
For those with a large group of surfers or groms coming over to chow down, Shaka Shack can prepare large amounts of grub for a party. Shaka Shack’s Party Menu consists of larger-size quantities of items, and some items are not on the regular menu.
Many of the recipes Reynolds uses were passed down from his grandparents. His maternal grandparents, Margaret and Sanford Justice, in the early 1970s started Pitchcroft Restaurant on Smith Island, Ewell, Md. Shaka Shack’s menu includes Eastern Shore recipes from his grandparents’ restaurant, including Smith Island cake.
Reynolds paternal grandparents, from Laurel, Del., were also “excellent cooks,” and their recipes have been passed down, too. Reynolds sticks to traditional Eastern Shore cooking, including all the main seafood staples, such as crabcakes, softshell crabs, shrimp and fish, but also puts his own modern spin on many of the dishes, such as his fish and shrimp tacos and various wraps.
The Smith Island cakes are all made on-premises from the same recipe Reynolds’ grandmother used. They are eight and nine thin layers of cake between layers of icing — traditionally, yellow cake with chocolate fudge icing. The Smith Island cake is Maryland’s official state dessert. Smith Island cake dates back to the 1800s. Island women would send the multi-layered cake with the watermen husbands for their autumn oyster harvest. The origins of the cake are up for debate. Shaka Shack offers many other flavors of cakes and icings, by the slice or whole cake.
Shaka Shack has several Smith Island cakes available for grab-and-go but also does custom orders with notice, as well as offering cake balls. Homemade candies are offered for the holidays, and patrons have the option of ordering many seasonal sweets throughout the year.
Shaka Shack offers daily specials, which they post on their Facebook page, or people can also call for those. Orders can also be placed online with the Clover App or Door Dash delivery.
Shaka Shack opens at 11 a.m. The address is 35308 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, next to Prickly Gal Boutique & Surf Shop. For more information, call (302) 604-0858, visit the Shaka Shack page on Facebook or website at www.shakashack.business.site.