Shaka Shack will hold its two-year Anniversary Celebration on Friday, Sept. 17, through Sunday, Sept. 19. For the celebration weekend, Shaka Shack will be open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday.
Shaka Shack was first opened Sept. 19, 2019, by Clay Reynolds.
For the Anniversary Celebration weekend, Shaka Shack will have food specials, drawings, giveaways and coupons, as well as free Shaka Shack Scratch-Off Tickets.
“After you grab some grub, stop by Prickly Gal for some awesome shopping,” representatives of the adjoining family-owned businesses suggested.
Why the name Shaka?
“Shaka is a hand gesture in which the thumb and little finger are extended outward from a closed fist. It is used as a greeting or to express approval, solidarity and more. In the 1960s, surfers adopted the shaka sign from Hawaiians, and it has spread around the world. It is part of the surf culture,” they explained.
Reynolds was described as a man of few words and an avid surfer, with the shaka representing “the positive, laidback vibe he expels.”
“Shaka Shack offers delicious local fare that hungry surfers can afford. The recipes are family recipes and are time-tested and delicious.”
Shaka Shack is a take-out restaurant, but patrons are welcome to dine outside on Shaka Shack’s picnic tables, which are located in a sandy beach-like space. Patrons can take a selfie next to one of the custom-made decorative surfboards or play a game of cornhole while dining and sipping a smoothie.
For those with a large group of surfers or groms coming over to chow down, Shaka Shack can prepare large amounts of grub for a party. Shaka Shack’s Party Menu consists of larger quantities of items and some items are not on the regular menu.
Many of the recipes Reynolds uses were passed down from his grandparents. His maternal grandparents, Margaret and Sanford Justice, in the early 1970s started Pitchcroft Restaurant on Smith Island, Ewell, Md. Shaka Shack’s menu includes Eastern Shore recipes from his grandparents’ restaurant, including their Smith Island cake.
Reynolds’ paternal grandparents, from Laurel, were also “excellent cooks,” and their recipes have been passed down, too. Reynolds sticks to traditional Eastern Shore cooking, including all the main seafood staples, such as crabcakes, softshell crabs, shrimp and fish, but also puts his own modern spin on many of the dishes, such as his fish and shrimp tacos and various wraps.
The Smith Island cakes are all made on premises from the same recipe Reynolds’ grandmother used. They are nine thin layers of cake between layers of icing — traditionally, yellow cake with chocolate fudge icing.
The Smith Island cake is Maryland’s official state dessert. Smith Island cake dates back to the 1800s. Island women would send the multi-layered cake with the watermen husbands for their autumn oyster harvest, though the origins of the cake are up for debate.
Shaka Shack offers many other flavors of cakes and icings, by the slice or whole cake. Shaka Shack also has several Smith Island cakes available for grab-and-go but also does custom orders with notice. The also offer cake balls, as well as on homemade candies for the holidays, and seasonal sweets can be ordered throughout the year.
Shaka Shack offers daily specials, which they post on their Facebook page, but customers can also feel free to call for the daily specials.
People can also order online with the Clover app or have DoorDash deliver an order.
Shaka Shack opens at 11 a.m. The address is 35308 Atlantic Avenue, Millville, next to Prickly Gal Boutique & Surf Shop. For more information, call (302) 604-0858, visit the Shaka Shack page on Facebook or website at www.shakashack.business.site.