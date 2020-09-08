All SoDel Concepts restaurants are highlighting oysters in September. The hospitality company has 12 establishments in coastal Sussex County.
“Oysters are a staple on our menus all year long, because they are a sustainable resource and critical to our waterways on the Delmarva Peninsula,” said chef Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations.
They’re also versatile.
“Oysters are delicious raw on the half-shell, but you can bake, fry, roast and grill them,” Ruley said. “Plus, they play well with other ingredients.”
For September, SoDel Concepts chefs came up with rotating specials that showcase the bivalve.
For instance, at Catch 54 Fish House in Fenwick Island, guests can tuck into an oyster stew, a mix of celery, onion, herbs and cream with a touch of Worcestershire and tabasco. Perfect for fall, Ruley said, the soup is served with toasted bread.
Next door at Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria, the specials might include fried oyster tacos with ribbons of pickled red onion, shaved cabbage and spicy mayo.
On the other side of the Indian River Inlet, Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth Beach has served an oyster po’ boy with all the New Orleans trimmings.
Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes is featuring a Nashville “hot” fried oyster sandwich. Usually made with chicken, the preparation includes the signature spicy sauce that adds heat. The restaurant also has offered baked oysters.
SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout. For more information about SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.