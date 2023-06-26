Seniors who qualify can receive the Delaware Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program benefits at a special registration event from 10 a.m. to noon on Thursday, June 29, at the Lewes Public Library.
The program provides income-eligible seniors $50 to spend on produce and honey at Delaware farmers markets and farm stands that take these benefits. The Historic Lewes Farmers Market accepts these benefits at both the Saturday and Wednesday markets.
Qualifications for the program include: age 60 or older, Delaware resident, income of less than $26,973 per year for a single person or $36,482 for a couple. Those who qualify and apply at the June 29 event will receive the benefit card the same day. The card will be activated by July 8. Benefits can be used through Oct. 31.