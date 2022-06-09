The Farmers Market at Sea Colony will celebrate its 12th season this summer. The market will run every Wednesday starting at 8 a.m. and running until noon, through Labor Day.
Located in the Marketplace at Sea Colony, the producers-only farmers’ market features local vendors from Delmarva selling only what they grow and produce within 100 miles of the market.
New vendors this year include River Cottage, a small family-run operation offering fresh cut flowers, potted plants and bouquets, grown just a few miles away on their small cottage farm on Cedar Neck in Ocean View, utilizing sustainable farming practices.
Another new addition to the lineup of vendors is Hook Family Farm from Roxana, a 1-acre micro-market farm offering vegetables, fruits and free range eggs, all grown using organic methods.
Additionally, Little Hill Flower Farm will also be joining the market this year. Located in Gumboro, this mother/daughter business focuses on growing beautiful, sustainably farmed flowers to spread a little sunshine and joy. They strive to leave the soil even better than it was before spreading flower seeds and planting transplants, improving their land with each crop rotation, market organizers said.
Returning vendors include Bennett Orchards, Herbs Spice Everything Nice, Old World Breads, Fresh Harvest Hydroponics, Wimbrow Farms, Reinke Farms Lavender and Honey Bee Lake Apiary.