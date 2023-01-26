The family that noshes together stays together. Or so says Warren Rosenfeld, founder of Rosenfeld’s Delicatessens. Plans are for the business to consolidate operations at the deli location at South Bethany’s York Beach Mall to focus specifically on traditional Jewish deli. The expanded deli space with indoor seating — and both a breakfast and lunch service — will be open for business March 1.
“We have a great and talented staff, and they are all staying,” said Rosenfeld of the Big Fish Restaurant Group employees who learned the deli business when the location opened in 2021 as a joint endeavor. “We will add to them. The menu is already changed over to Rosenfeld’s deli food, and the window decals have changed. The awning will change very soon,” to remove the Big Fish logo.
“We put in some inside seating, and more will be added, with 32 seats inside in addition to the four-season patio tables and open-air picnic tables,” he said.
“The big addition is that we will have a full breakfast menu beginning soon — identical to the breakfast menu at Rehoboth Beach,” said the owner. “Omelets, bagels with cream cheese and lox, fish platters” are among items that will be served.
Changes aimed at
year-round customers
The restaurant is returning to a defined concept of Rosenfeld’s Jewish deli.
“We want to make it popular for year-round dining, and that inside seating and the really full breakfast and full lunch will make it work,” said Rosenfeld.
“Big Fish will still be a 50-50 partner in the restaurant. I am going to have a larger daily management role in that location,” said Rosenfeld. “I did not have that [oversight] with the previous combined concept. The employees are Big Fish employees, but I will be sure they all understand how the ambience, the atmosphere and the deli approach is done now.
“You have to have Rosenfeld there, every day, on premises. That is going to happen now,” he said. “People will see we have the pictures on the wall, murals of Jewish celebrities. When it’s all said and done, by March 1, people will find it an attractive spot.”
Rosenfeld said the joint operation with Eric Shugrue of Big Fish enjoyed a busy season at Rosenfeld’s/Big Fish the first year, in the summer of 2021, opening in the former McCabe’s Gourmet space.
“But then it was not as easy to make business go. It did unbelievably well, but it was kind of a false positive reading of the business trend. We had to go back to basics,” said Rosenfeld.
“Let’s make this a Rosenfeld’s and go back to the original idea,” he added of the plan. “The patrons just did not get it. We won’t have live lobsters next to the kosher salami.”
The Wilmington deli that Big Fish and Rosenfeld Delicatessens opened together did not work out for various reasons, said the owner, and he started to look at the other joint operations.
“This one in South Bethany — we are remaining partners, but it will be a full-fledged Rosenfeld’s Jewish Delicatessen. I will have full involvement,” he said.
“We will keep a few items from the other [Big Fish] menu,” said Rosenfeld. “We are keeping their burger and shrimp salads. And we are also keeping the McCabe’s chicken salad, and doing it authentically, so it is the same as the old McCabe’s recipe.”
“We will be open at 8 a.m. on March 1 for full service. We want to do a very busy breakfast and lunch. I am not sure if we will stay open through a dinner hour,” he added.
“We have high hopes that people are big fans” of Rosenfeld’s “and that they are waiting for the full-fledged deli. People will flock to it.”
Rosenfeld had also announced in the fall plans to close the original Rosenfeld’s location in Ocean City, Md., over issues with the location’s lease. But the response to the news led to an abrupt about-face, and days later, Rosenfeld announced that the Ocean City location would be staying put through the summer season of 2024. Now, he’s retooling the concept in South Bethany with an eye toward resounding success.
“There were some bumpy roads,” said Rosenfeld of the latest change in plans, “but we are partners in South Bethany. There are no plans to have any further locations as a partnership, and we will not continue with the concept and split restaurant approach.”
“It was a big swing and a miss. But if you are active in business and you are at the plate, you are going to swing and miss,” said Rosenfeld. “But both Rosenfeld’s and Big Fish have had a lot of homeruns in our careers. Let’s take a breath and get back in there again.”
“We are going to work together in the business and be partners,” he commented.
“We do have a beer and wine license for the first time for the full season, so that is a game-changer,” said Rosenfeld as the new day-to-day manager. “We will have it for the entire year.”