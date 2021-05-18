Revelation Craft Brewing Company has opened their beer garden, in partnership with Hudson Fields on Route 1 near Milton. A portion of the proceeds from the beer garden will again benefit Beebe Healthcare this summer. The Revelation Beer Garden at Hudson Fields features a family- and pet-friendly environment just north of Lewes with easy access from Route 1.
The Beer Garden is housed in the Eagle Crest airplane hangar and features Revelation beer on tap, a variety of rotating food trucks, seating, live music from local artists, sunset yoga, fitness classes, and yard games for children and adults.
“Beebe Healthcare is one of the largest employers in Sussex County and has such an impact on the community, and Revelation is all about outdoors, activity and community, too, so it really dovetails together,” said Christian Hudson, owner of Hudson Fields, chairman of the Beebe Medical Foundation Board and member of Beebe Board of Directors.
On Friday, April 30, team members from the Beebe Medical Foundation joined Revelation Craft Brewery’s and Hudson Fields’ team members for the summer kick-off. The Beer Garden’s current hours are Fridays from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 3 to 9 p.m. Revelation’s original location is on Central Street in Rehoboth Beach. The brewery is currently expanding to an additional location in Georgetown, with a planned opening in the fall of 2021.
“Beebe Medical Foundation is grateful for the wonderful partnership with Revelation and Hudson Fields, and their passion for choosing to support Beebe as we expand our services in Sussex County and recruit even more physicians,” said Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation.
“As the community grows and healthcare needs grow even faster, having the investment of local businesses is vital. Revelation Beer Garden at Hudson Fields is a wonderful answer to the social distancing norms during this pandemic; you can enjoy quality time outside with family and friends enjoying great food, beverages, music and, new this year, fitness and yoga classes.”
“I am so glad that Revelation has been able to provide this great venue for Beebe Medical Foundation,” said Patrick Staggs, president and brewer at Revelation Craft Brewing Company. “There is so much support from the community to make this beneficial for them, and who doesn’t love enjoying craft beer safely outdoors, supporting such a great cause? This partnership continues to grow every year — and this one is going to be a big one!”
For more information about Beebe Healthcare, visit beebehealthcare.org. For more information on Revelation, visit Revbeer.com.