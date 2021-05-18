Beebe Medical Foundation and Revelation Craft Brewing Company representatives gather in support of the Revelation/Hudson Fields partnership in a beer garden that will benefit the medical foundation. Pictured, from left, are: Kay Young, executive director of Development, Beebe Medical Foundation; Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare; Rebecca Tam; Tom Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation; Christian Hudson, chair, Beebe Medical Foundation; Julie Hudson; Kyle Schaffer, Revelation sales and marketing manager; and Patrick Staggs, president and brewer of Revelation Craft Brewing Company.