Beginning Saturday, June 5, the downtown Bethany Beach office of Ocean Atlantic Sotheby’s International Realty (OASIR) is hosting the Clove & Cedar Coffeebar as a weekend pop-up shop through the summer of 2021.
Clove & Cedar Coffeebar has a brick-and-mortar shop in Bethesda, Md., and their Bethany pop-up shop will feature some of their items intended as “grab-and-go” for the beach.
Menu items will include specialty bottled drinks, such as cold-brew coffee, blueberry-basil iced tea, matcha and turmeric lemonades, as well as “healthy-ish” breakfast treats, some of which are vegan and gluten-free, with virtually all items produced by small local businesses.
“This collaboration works because our two businesses share a mission of supporting the local community, as well as a dedication to high-quality service,” noted Janet Forlini, owner of Clove & Cedar Coffeebar. “Also, folks can stop by the pop-up shop on their way to the beach and buy bottles of cold-brew coffee and matcha lemonade, allowing for a refreshing caffeine fix later in the day without ever leaving the beach.”
Kathleen Schell, managing partner of OASIR, agreed, “We couldn’t be happier about this partnership and the opportunity to support an excellent small business like Clove & Cedar. After taste-testing the menu ourselves, we have no doubt that people will love their delicious coffee and snacks!”
The Clove & Cedar Coffeebar pop-up will take place every Saturday and Sunday in June and July from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., inside the OASIR Bethany office at 26 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, in downtown Bethany.