This Saturday, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market is introducing a new vendor to the market: Mandala Pies. They make both savory pies (quiches) and sweet pies in various sizes (by the slice, or large or small pies), and use locally farmed fruits.
In all, 30 farmers/producers will bring strawberries; Swiss chard; spinach; snap peas; arugula; fresh-cut asparagus; lettuces; kale; bok choy; tilapia fish; oysters; crabs; chicken; pork; beef; honey; mushrooms; eggs; jams; fresh-baked breads; pastries made with fruit from the vendors at the market; herb, veggie and flower plants; and more.
The Historic Lewes Farmers Market is producer-only — customers are able to buy directly from the farmer who grew the produce. Only vendors who grow, raise or produce what they sell are allowed in the market.
The market takes place at George H.P. Smith Park, from 8 a.m. to noon. However, in case of inclement weather, the market moves to the Shields Elementary School parking lot at Sussex Drive and Savannah Road.
On May 21, the Delaware’s COVID protocols changed, but those who are not fully vaccinated, including children 2 or older who are not yet eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination, should continue to wear masks when they are at the market.
The market continues its SNAP (EBT/Food Stamps) program. To help lower economic barriers to local, healthy food, the HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM Bonus Bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the SNAP tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20 in tokens to use at the market. WIC and SFMNP coupons will also be accepted at the market starting in June.
The HLFM also continues its partnership with the Epworth United Methodist Church Food Pantry. HLFM customers who want to help feed the local community may purchase local produce, meats, milk and other food from growers at the market to donate to the Epworth program every Saturday. At the end of the market, the produce and other foods are gathered and given to Epworth.
More information about the market is available at www.historiclewesfarmersmarket.org.