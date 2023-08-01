The Peach Festival is back in full swing at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, set to take place on Thursday, Aug. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Friday, Aug. 4, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., inside the church (flea market only), featuring dishes, pictures, household decorations, toys and Christmas items.
This event has been a two-day flea market event since it started 22 years ago.
The two-day event includes concession stands, silent auctions, children activities, holiday items, books, baked goods and lots of local peaches for sale from Bennett Orchards in Frankford. Attendees can purchase peaches singly or by the bag, right there at the 103rd Street church.
Children’s activities include facepainting and games with prizes. In addition, there will be vendors, featuring seashell art, flower arrangements, T-shirt art, jewelry, and, of course, lots of peaches, peach smoothies, peach ice cream, all for sale.
Ginny Stanndard, who co-chairs the festival with Dee Floyd, said she is excited to have the festival back after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There will be so much to do, see and purchase.”
Attendees can purchase grilled hamburgers and hotdogs, sodas and chips. There will also be baked goods for sale, including homemade cakes, pies, brownies, cupcakes, cookies and cobblers.
The silent auctions will offer prizes that include a bird cage with all the trimmings, Ocean City Beach tote loaded with beach necessities, Longaberger basket with back-to-school items to start the year off right, four handmade quilts made by one of St. Peter’s parishioners and a basket filled with goodies from local shops.
The money raised during the festival will allow St. Peter’s to donate 10 percent to the Lutheran benevolence, 10 percent to the Ocean City Crisis Ministry, and to help with the church mortgage.
For more information, call St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at (410) 524-7474 or visit www.stpetersoc.com.