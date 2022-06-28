Pack da Bowl opened the doors of its second location, at 786 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, on Saturday, June 27.
Pack da Bowl’s original location opened in Ocean City, Md., in the spring of 2021. After garnering a local following in its first season, Pack da Bowl decided to expand its footprint by adding a second location in Bethany Beach. While the Ocean City location is carry-out only, the new Bethany Beach location offers a full dining room in a newly renovated space.
Pack da Bowl is a fast-casual establishment serving up a menu that includes a customizable assortment of colorful handcrafted grain- and salad-based bowls and wraps. With locations in both Ocean City and Bethany Beach, Pack da Bowl is locally owned and operated.
In addition to meat bowls/wraps, it also offers several vegan and vegetarian options. Guests may choose whether they would like their order served in a bowl or a wrap. Online ordering is available at packdabowl.square.site.