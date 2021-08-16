Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced the opening management team for the hospitality company’s newest location, Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island.
“I could not be prouder of this team,” Kammerer said. “They are a talented group who represent our company culture. They are also superior leaders, and I know they’re up for the challenge of opening a restaurant.”
Seasoned SoDel Concepts veterans Lauren Bohager-Herlihy, a director of operations, and Ronnie Burkle, a corporate chef, will lead the team.
Bohager-Herlihy joined SoDel Concepts in 2011. As director of operations, she’s overseen Catch 54 and Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria, both located near Fenwick.
Burkle, a winner of the Best Chef in Sussex County award, began working with SoDel in 2011. He was a sous chef and then executive chef before being promoted to corporate chef. He’s overseen the kitchens in Catch 54 and Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria, as well as the original Matt’s Fish Camp in North Bethany and NorthEast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View.
Charles Armstrong, the executive chef, has been with the company since 2013. He’s worked at several SoDel Concepts’ restaurants, including Matt’s Fish Camp in North Bethany. Most recently, he was executive chef at Catch 54, and he helped make the waterside restaurant one of the area’s busiest establishments, Kammerer noted.
Armstrong will work closely with Brittany Gross, the general manager. Gross, who grew up in Pasadena, Md., began working in the industry at 16 and continued while attending West Virginia University. After gaining management experience in a West Virginia brewpub, she joined SoDel Concepts in 2020. Gross previously managed Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in North Bethany.
Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island is the third MFC location. The second is in Lewes. The concept is known for its casual, nautical vibe, East Coast seafood classics and creative spins on coastal comfort food.
The Fenwick restaurant is due to open in September. Follow the Facebook page for updates.
All the current SoDel Concepts restaurants are open for dining and carryout. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a listing of the establishments, special events and menus.