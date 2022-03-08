George’s Beverage Company has partnered with Old Bay, a brand of McCormick & Company Inc., to launch Old Bay Vodka.
“Crafted at McClintock Distilling in Frederick, Md., Old Bay Vodka is made from corn and six times distilled for maximum purity and smoothness. The vodka perfectly highlights the quintessential flavor of the iconic Old Bay spice blend. Fans will have one more way to enjoy the beloved taste of Old Bay, starting in March 2022,” representatives said.
“The idea to collaborate to craft Old Bay Vodka made perfect sense from the start,” said Greg David, co-owner, George’s Beverage Company. “We already had national distribution with top liquor distributors and a sustainable supply chain. The next step was identifying a local craft distillery that we could trust and that shared the same commitment to quality, craftmanship and sustainability. We found all this in McClintock Distilling.”
“Old Bay has been a fan-favorite for over 75 years in the Chesapeake Bay region and beyond,” said Jill Pratt, chief marketing excellence officer for McCormick. “Our fans are loyal and passionate when it comes to all things Old Bay. We’re thrilled to work with George’s to bring the one-of-a-kind flavor of Old Bay to fans in entirely new, exciting and innovative ways.”
McClintock Distilling is a craft distillery located in Frederick, Md. The company mirrors the George’s Beverage Company values as a locally sourced business with a focus on product quality, environmental impact and community betterment, representatives said. When approached about the opportunity to craft the first Old Bay Vodka, the McClintock team said, “absolutely” and built out a dedicated state-of-the-art facility for production.
“Bringing together expertise in flavor, spirits, and craft distilling — along with each company’s history of commitment to quality, craftmanship and sustainable practices — Old Bay Vodka combines the taste of the region with the smooth finish that’s easy to drink on or off the rocks or as a unique ingredient upgrade for classic cocktails and alcohol-infused recipes alike.”
Old Bay Vodka is seventy proof or 35 percent ABV. It is being distributed by Breakthru Beverage MD and Breakthru Beverage DE starting March 2022. For more information and recipes, visit OldBayVodka.com.