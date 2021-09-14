Held in Munich, Germany, Oktoberfest is an international celebration of beer that has led to similar festivities in other cities. In Rehoboth Beach, Thompson Island Brewing Company’s guests can raise a stein from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19.
“We’re so excited for guests to try our special Oktoberfest-style lager,” said Brewmaster Jimmy Valm. “It’s a crisp Marzen with a clean hop finish. It pairs perfectly with the special Oktoberfest menu that Executive Chef Lou Ortiz has prepared.”
Dishes will include ThompsonFest bratwurst with sauerkraut and beer mustard on a hoagie roll; mushroom-and-goat cheese strudel with arugula salad; Obatzda cheese spread with a pretzel and herb-onion slaw; a Bavarian pretzel with beer cheese and beer mustard; and apple strudel cheesecake with shortbread crust, cinnamon-vanilla bean cheesecake, apple mousse and apple strudel ganache.
Guests can purchase the Oktoberfest beer in a signature stein. The price is $8, and the steins are limited to one per person, while supplies last.
Thompson Island Brewing Company is part of SoDel Concepts, a hospitality company with 18 business operations: 14 coastal restaurants, three sports concessions and a wedding-and-events venue. Ocean View Brewing Company is currently under construction in Ocean View.
Visit sodelconcepts.com for a listing of the establishments, special events and menus.