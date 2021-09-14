Thompson Island Oktoberfest

Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach will celebrate Oktoberfest on Sept. 17-19 at the brewpub on Coastal Highway. Brewmaster Jimmy Valm and Executive Chef Lou Ortiz are ready for the event.

 Coastal Point • Submitted

Held in Munich, Germany, Oktoberfest is an international celebration of beer that has led to similar festivities in other cities. In Rehoboth Beach, Thompson Island Brewing Company’s guests can raise a stein from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19.

“We’re so excited for guests to try our special Oktoberfest-style lager,” said Brewmaster Jimmy Valm. “It’s a crisp Marzen with a clean hop finish. It pairs perfectly with the special Oktoberfest menu that Executive Chef Lou Ortiz has prepared.”

Dishes will include ThompsonFest bratwurst with sauerkraut and beer mustard on a hoagie roll; mushroom-and-goat cheese strudel with arugula salad; Obatzda cheese spread with a pretzel and herb-onion slaw; a Bavarian pretzel with beer cheese and beer mustard; and apple strudel cheesecake with shortbread crust, cinnamon-vanilla bean cheesecake, apple mousse and apple strudel ganache.

Guests can purchase the Oktoberfest beer in a signature stein. The price is $8, and the steins are limited to one per person, while supplies last.

Thompson Island Brewing Company is part of SoDel Concepts, a hospitality company with 18 business operations: 14 coastal restaurants, three sports concessions and a wedding-and-events venue. Ocean View Brewing Company is currently under construction in Ocean View.

Visit sodelconcepts.com for a listing of the establishments, special events and menus.