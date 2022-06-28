The 'Limo Ladies' of Bethany Beach usually attend the annual Beach & Bay Cottage Tour and the concurrent Heavenly Luncheon via limousine. With the cancelation of both events in 2020, the group donated the funds they would have spent at the luncheon to the Ocean View Presbyterian Church Sewing Circle, for whose missions the luncheon raises funds. The 2022 Heavenly Luncheon is set for July 27.