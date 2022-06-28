On Wednesday, July 27, Ocean View Presbyterian Church’s Women’s Sewing Circle will once again offer their Heavenly Luncheon, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Culinary offerings will include California Chicken Salad, pasta salad, Caesar salad, rolls, fresh local fruit, homemade iced tea, and chocolate and butterscotch brownies to satisfy a sweet tooth.
Each year, the luncheon is timed with the South Coastal Library’s Beach & Bay Cottage Tour, and whether people are taking the tour or simply looking for a welcome summer dining experience, it offers a summer respite. Participants may dine at their leisure, or simply eat and run to resume the cottage tour.
The cost is $20 per person, with free parking, fast service and fresh food; carry-out is also available. While dining, attendees can enjoy live piano music provided by church organist Kathy Rhodes.
All proceeds will help support local missions, including the La Esperanza, Lighthouse for Broken Wings, Rwanda Joy and the CHEER Center Meals on Wheels program, as well as other national and international missions.
Ocean View Presbyterian Church is located at 67 Central Avenue, Ocean View. For more information on the luncheon, contact Liz Hobler at (302) 402-6768 or (302) 562-7072. To learn more about the Sewing Circle or the church, visit www.ovpc.org.