Since opening in March 2021, Ocean View Brewing Company has won praise for its twist on beachy favorites, such as fried green tomatoes with pizza accouterments — including marinara and pizza spice — and a fried lobster tail with glazed donuts.
But the Delaware brewpub has also quickly grabbed attention for its beer. The newcomer recently received a gold medal at the 11th Annual New York International Beer Competition.
The winning entry, Got Waves, is a Kolsch-style beer.
“It’s a crisp, clean beer that’s perfect for beach activities,” said Taylor Smith, who oversees the brewing operations.
Ocean View Brewing Company and its older sibling, Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach, are owned by SoDel Concepts, a hospitality group with 16 restaurants in coastal Delaware.
“I’m so proud of our ‘brew crew’ at both restaurants,” said Jimmy Valm, who manages brewing operations at the brewpubs. “Their creativity, skill and passion for brewing have given us a remarkable reputation in a relatively short amount of time.”
Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, agreed, saying, “We are known for brewing high-quality, world-class beers. To see a gold medal for Ocean View Brewing Company so quickly after opening confirms that we are succeeding.”
For information about SoDel Cares and SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.