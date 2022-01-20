Ocean View Brewing Company, featuring an open kitchen visible to diners and brewery on the second floor, should be open by mid-March, offering lunch and dinner selections including parent company SoDel Concepts’ fried chicken.
“We are making really good progress on the building. We are excited to get open and start feeding everybody and making good beer,” said Matt Patton, SoDel vice president of construction, this week from the restaurant on Atlantic Avenue at the Woodland Avenue intersection, as construction continued.
“It’s beautiful in here. The design theme is like Ralph Lauren’s coastal beach house. There is rustic wood with clean, coastal vibes, almost like your rich uncle’s beach house, if he had really good design taste,” Patton said, laughing.
There are hints of red, white and blue throughout, with a warm and cozy feel, he said.
“We are still on track to open the middle of March. We planned ahead. We ordered as much as we could to avoid supply-chain issues. Fingers crossed and knocking on wood, we are in good shape,” Patton said.
Meal prices will average $40 or $50 for the average family, with entrees in the $15 to $20 range or higher, depending on the diner’s selection, he said. Beer will be brewed on the second floor, and there will also be menu items for vegetarians and sodas for non-drinkers.
“Matt’s Homemade Soda is one of our subsidiary companies. Matt Haley, Scott Kammerer, president of parent company SoDel Concepts, “and I started our own craft soda brand in 2013 or ’14. We serve all our sodas at all of our restaurants,” he said. Flavors include root beer, black cherry and ginger beer.
“One of the things about SoDel Concepts is we know good food and we know good drinks. We got into brewing. We have a lot of people in our company that love beer and love making beer. A lot of brewpubs have good food or good beer, but we have both,” Patton said.
The restaurant is as take on SoDel’s Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach.
The 5,000-square-foot, 200-seat restaurant in Ocean View will feature a beer garden, fireplace and outdoor dining, provide about 80 new jobs and offer specialty items including duck-fat popcorn and Sloppy Joe eggrolls, Douglas Ruley, vice-president of culinary operations for SoDel, told the Coastal Point.
“Duck-fat popcorn is cooked in rendered duck fat, then it’s tossed with Old Bay and sprinkled with powdered sugar for that sweet and salty taste. Duck fat is like bacon fat but without the smokiness,” Ruley said.
“We will also have Bavarian pretzels. We are likely to bring back some old favorites, like our Sloppy Joe eggrolls. They are made with seasoned beef in an eggroll wrapper and served with a special spicy ketchup. For vegetarians, we are looking at avocado toast and we will have local vegetable grinders — sandwiches with fresh-roasted vegetables, arugula and garlic mayonnaise on a fresh tortilla roll,” Ruley said.
“We don’t want to copy exactly what we have done at Thompson Island, but we want to take what did and bring it to Ocean View in a different light. At Thompson Island the focal point is great beer and traditional beer, and we also have some beers that are dessert-inspired. We might take the flavor of a doughnut, for example, and infuse it into the beer. … We want it to feel bright and inviting. We will brew beer on the second floor, so if you come in and look up you will see all the equipment,” Ruley said.
Based in Rehoboth Beach, the company has 12 restaurants, including NorthEast Seafood Kitchen in Ocean View; Catch 54 and Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria near Fenwick Island; The Clubhouse at Baywood near Millsboro; Fish On and Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes; Crust & Craft, Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar, Thompson Island Brewing Company and Lupo Italian Kitchen in Rehoboth; and Matt’s Fish Camp and Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in North Bethany.