Ocean View Brewing Company is celebrating its first birthday and St. Patrick’s Day at the same time. The celebration starts Thursday, March 16, with a beer dinner in the Ocean View brewpub off Route 26. Then, on Friday, March 17, Ocean View Brewing Company will give can koozies to the first 50 customers and release its flagship IPA with a tropical twist.
“We kicked it up with an extra boost of the tropical hop aroma,” explained Lauren Bigelow, brewery director. (Indeed, the beer weighs in at 8.3 percent ABV.)
She said the initial fruity hop slowly gives way to pleasant pine and resin finish.
“It has a mildly bitter bite, mostly on the finish.”
At noon on Saturday, March 18, the brewpub will give away T-shirts to the first 50 customers.
In addition, there will be $5 drafts, and corned beef-and-cabbage offered all weekend.
The March 16 beer dinner will include four courses — including slow-cooked corned beef — and a St. Paddy’s birthday cake. Tickets cost $66 each. Visit oceanviewbrewingde.com for information on the restaurant and beer dinner.