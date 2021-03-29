The Lewes Public Library will welcome Michelle A. Williams, PhD, for a live, online presentation titled “I Went Vegan… Does This Mean I Can Never Dine Out?” on April 1.
Does going vegan or plant-based mean you can’t eat out anymore? Certainly not! Williams will address the misconception that eating a plant-based or vegan diet limits options for restaurant dining. She will offer strategies, tips and tricks for dining out while staying true to a plant-based diet and lifestyle, speaking as someone who has accomplished that task for decades.
The Zoom-based discussion begins at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, and is free to the public. Registration is required at the Lewes Public Library’s website. Visit the Virtual Programs for Adults page of the library’s website (lewes.lib.de.us) to register.
Williams, PhD, MBA, RPh, is a Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine’s Food for Life-certified instructor and holds a plant-based nutrition certification from Cornell University. She is past vice president and past president of the Sussex Cyclists, and is an active real estate investor and developer in Delaware and Maryland. She aims to facilitate individuals being their own best health advocate.
For additional information, visit lewes.lib.de.us.