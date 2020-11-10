In the past, SoDel Concepts’ chefs have dedicated a month to a particular ingredient, such as rockfish, local vegetables, desserts and oysters.
November, however, is devoted to a favorite pairing: burgers and beer. It’s a new promotion for the hospitality group, which has 12 restaurants in coastal Sussex County.
“The ingredient-of-the-month celebration is fun for our chefs, who get incredibly creative,” said Doug Ruley, vice president of culinary operations for the Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality group.
“Burgers are a platform for innovation,” he noted. “There are so many unique — and delicious — possibilities.”
At Catch 54 near Fenwick Island, diners can wrap their hands around a toasted brioche bun from Crack of Dawn, a Berlin, Md., bakery, and a house-ground ribeye patty with wild mushrooms, jalapeños, garlic, sea salt and fresh herbs. The stack includes melted Manchego cheese, jumbo onion rings, applewood-smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Next door at Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria, the burger gets an infusion of Latin flavor with chorizo, chipotle bacon, Jack cheese and jalapeño aioli. Caramelized onion and avocado are the finishing touches. The burger comes with hand-cut fries.
For Italian flair, head to Crust & Craft in Rehoboth, where the spaghetti-and-meatball burger includes a wood-fired house meatball patty, crispy spaghetti, “Grandma Sauce,” fresh mozzarella and garlic bread.
In downtown Rehoboth, Lupo Italian Kitchen is serving the “Roseda Beef Burger,” an 8-ounce dry-aged beef patty with crispy pancetta, gorgonzola dulce, pickled shallots and spicy fennel catsup.
In Lewes, Matt’s Fish Camp has heaped fried cheese curds and bacon on an 8-ounce patty topped with Vermont cheddar cheese. The tower gets a splash of brown-butter fondue.
SoDel Concepts’ 12 restaurants are open for dine-in service or carryout. Dine-in guests can order any Thompson Island Brewing Company beer with their burger and receive $2 off the beer price.
For $4, guests ordering the burgers to go can purchase a 16-ounce can of Thompson Island Loblolly or IPA.
For more information about SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.